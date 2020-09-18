BELMONT, MS -- Edna Credille Cleveland, 94, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020, at Tishomingo Manor in Iuka, MS. Services will be on Saturday, September 19, 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 19, 12-2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS. Burial will follow at Belmont City Cemetery.

