Frances Marie Cleveland passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born November 10, 1934, in Prentiss County to Troy Aldridge and Delia Lewis. Marie was a housewife and enjoyed singing and playing the guitar. She was a member of Little Brown Missionary Baptist Church. A private graveside service will be held Sunday, September 13, 2020 at 10:00 AM in the Kirkville Cemetery located in Kirkville, MS. Bro. Dale Berryman will be officiating. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Marie is survived by her two daughters, Teresa Baker (Mike) and Judy Kingsley all of Marietta. Three sisters, Ora Mae Berryman of Tishomingo; Shirley Foster (Dale) of Booneville; Maxine Prater of Belmont; and one brother, Wayne Aldridge of the Burton Community. Three grandsons, Rodney Cleveland (Nicole) of Payden; Dale Davis (Brandy) of Iuka; and Matthew Kingsley (Samantha) of Kirkville; two granddaughters, Christy Long (Andy) of Saltillo and Misty Landrum (Bruce) of Caledonia. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Cleveland; son, Roger Dale Cleveland; four brothers, Hubert Aldridge; Danny Lee Aldridge; Milton Aldridge; and J.T. Aldridge; two sisters, Veliar Johnson and Mildred Cox. Great-grandson, Grady Lane Landrum and a nephew, Buddy Aldridge. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
