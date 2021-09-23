Neda Joe "Jody" Cleveland, 85, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2021 at her home in Golden, MS. Jody was born on February 26, 1936 to Erastus Levi Pardue and Ethel Wilson Pardue. She married James C.D. Cleveland, son of Dolphus Armstrong Cleveland and Cora Ethel Taylor Cleveland, on June 15, 1963. Together they raised three children, Bonita, Ben and Gay. Jody enjoyed tending to her flowers and had what her family called a "green thumb." She was a member of Salem Baptist Church, loved gospel and country music, vegetable gardening, quilting with her friends at The Center, fishing at the Weavers' pond and deeply loved her husband and family. Jody never met a stranger, had a quick wit, and always kept her family laughing. She made many beautiful quilts that will be forever be treasured by all her girls. Jody was an amazing cook and her family enjoyed gathering at her table to share stories with her. Jody's presence and humor will be greatly missed. The celebration of Jody's life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021, 12 p.m. at Salem Baptist Church, Golden, MS with Bro. Kerry Lee Peden officiating and music by Ronnie Gholston. Burial will be in Salem Baptist Church Cemetery, Golden, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. Jody is survived by her husband of fifty-eight years - James C.D. Cleveland, her daughter - Gay Cleveland; her son-in-law - Mike Steele (Linda) all of Golden; her granddaughters - Shandi Foster (Lance) of High Point, NC, Cassie Howard (David) of Fulton, and Mikki Steele (Luke Johnson) of Golden. She also has two great-grandchildren - Bella Fower and L.J. Howard; sisters-in-law - Maxine Pardue, Hilma Pardue, Coreese Pardue and Bertyce Cleveland, along with a host of nieces and nephews. Jody was preceded in death by her son, Benjamin Cleveland; daughter, Bonita Cleveland Steele; grandson, Anthony Steele and brothers and sisters, Willard Stidham, Zelma Horn Holcomb, Verada Ware, Vadron Pardue, Dexter Pardue, Ray Pardue and Skip Pardue. Pallbearers will be Chad Weaver, Stuart "Harvey" Weaver, Keith Cleveland, Rickey Ware, Phillip Horn and Patrick Horn. Visitation will be Friday, September 24, 6-8 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS and she will lie in state Saturday, September 25, 10 a.m. - 12 at Salem Baptist Church.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.