Shirley Ann Cleveland, 77, died Tuesday, February 2, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was a member of the Believers Baptist Church. She was a home maker and later worked at Wal-Mart for fourteen years as a sales clerk. She enjoyed working outside in the yard, especially with her flowers. Services will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 4, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Tommy King officiating. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include one son, Rickey Cleveland (Becky) of the Houston Community in Itawamba County ; one daughter, Cindy Hollingsworth of Fulton; two sisters, Edith Allen of Amory and Faye Whitaker (Steve) of Perry, Missouri; four grandchildren, Cory Shotts (Jennifer), Maryann Shotts, Tatum Spradling (Matt), and Edyn Baxter; one great grandchild, Caroline Shotts. She was preceded in death by her husband, James W. "Cub" Cleveland; her mother, Veola Williams Beam; one granddaughter, Cyndal Cleveland; one son-in-law, Steve Hollingsworth. Visitation will be Thursday from 1:00 p.m. -3:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com
