Sylvia Cates Cleveland, 74, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was born June 26, 1946 to the late Curtis Cates and the late Ruthie Johnson Cates. She retired from Delta International after many years of service. Sylvia was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandchildren, quilting, sewing, working in the garden, and traveling to yard sales. She was people person and always enjoyed having a good time. Services will be at 11:00 am on Thursday October 29, 2020 at Senter Funeral Home with Minister Bobby Cleveland, and Bro. Bobby Jarrell officiating. Burial will be in Mantachie Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am to 11:00 am on Thursday October 29 at Senter Funeral Home. Senter Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her husband; Arnold Cleveland of Golden, 3 Daughters, Mary "Sissy" (Joey) Miller, Kim (Jason) Gassaway, and Christie Cleveland, 2 sons; John Gale, and Barry Cleveland, grandchildren; Heather (Corey) Bishop, Joseph Miller, Brittany Tutor, Zack Raines, Hayden Hughes, Chloe Pfeiffer, James Cleveland, Jason Cleveland, 5 great grandchildren, 3 sisters, Winnie Strange, Emma Walton, and Irma (Lavon) Justice, 2 brothers; Donnie (Peggy) Cates, and David (Carla) Cates, and a brother in law, David Cleveland. She was preceded in death by her parents; Curtis and Ruthie Cates, grandson, Brandon James Miller, sister, Minnie Lee Walton, brother, R.C. Cates, niece, Teresa Crawley, and 2 nephews, Terry "Bubby" Walton, and Ronnie Strange. Pallbearers will be Joseph Miller, Zack Raines, Hayden Hughes, Jamie Cates, Dean Cates, Greg Cates, and Roy Segar. Honorary pallbearers will be Rylan Bishop and Talen Bishop. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.