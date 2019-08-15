TUPELO -- Tommy Lee Clifton, 55, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at NMMC in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Temple of Compassion & Deliverance. Visitation will be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Mt. Moriah Cemetery, Guntown, MS. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on Facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. " A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need.".

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.