Raymond D. Cline, 72, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May, 6, 1948 in Idabel, OK to James Milas and Margaret Wright Cline. He graduated from Idabel High School in 1966 and went on to attend Oklahoma State University while concurrently serving in the Oklahoma Army National Guard. As an avid lifelong learner, he continued his education and earned a Bachelor's degree in Biblical Studies from Southeastern Baptist College in Laurel, MS and master's degree in Religious Education from Liberty University in Virginia. Ironically, he supported himself through college selling Bibles for Southeastern Bible Book Company, which led to his acceptance of Christ as his personal savior. In 1973, while working for Brown and Root Construction in Bruce, MS he met his wife Hilda. He received a promotion to MIllwright Foreman which took them to Woodbridge, VA. They later moved to Gautier, MS, became members of Parkview Baptist Church where he surrendered to the ministry on January 28, 1978. Bro. Cline's first pastoral call was to Mt. Moriah Baptist Church in Ellisville, MS. He also pastored the following churches: Broadmoor Baptist Church in Meridian, MS; East Amory Baptist Church in Amory, MS; Senior Adult Pastor of First Baptist Church Aberdeen, MS; Interim Pastor at Woodland Baptist Church in Columbus, MS, and Bethel Baptist Church, in Aberdeen, MS. His final call was to New Hope Baptist Church in Hatley, MS where he faithfully served until his passing. Some of Bro. Cline's greatest achievements include; earning his Eagle Scout, serving as president of the Mississippi Baptist Missionary Association, authoring two books - The Alpha and Omega and Behold the Lamb, and founding Revive America Ministries. He was widely known for his sermon "Revival: America's Greatest Need" which he preached throughout the United States. He focused on this theme for the rest of his life encouraging believers to pray daily for revival. One of the greatest challenges of his life came in 2005 when he was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer. Against all odds, he defeated cancer with the help of God, to whom he gave all credit. During this time, he also preached 6 revivals. Bro. Cline's voice and command in the pulpit were unmatched. He was a true believer of God, Family and Country, in that order. He sacrificed greatly to provide for his family and was proud to send his girls to college debt free. He passed on his love for God and country to his family. He will be remembered for his strong work ethic, wisdom, patriotism and sound judgment. Most of all he expected the "3 R's: Reverence for God, Respect for Man, and Responsibility of Self". His favorite scripture was Psalm 42:1, "As the deer panteth after the waterbrooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God." He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Elizabeth Thomas; and a brother-in-law, Lewis Thomas. Survivors include his wife, Hilda Brasher Cline of Amory; 5 daughters, Mechelle Marie Tuttle (Michael) of Colorado Springs, CO, Carla Canary Lee (Anders) of Southaven, MS, and Amelia Suzanne Kuykendall (Nathan) of Amory, Rachel Roseann Pomeroy (Billy) of Meridian, and Sarah Cline Stevens (Michael) of Smithville; one sister, Debrah McDaniel (Curtis) of Smithville, OK; grandchildren, Ryan Joseph Tuttle, Andrew Michael Tuttle, Zachary Dosson Lee, Reagan Raymond Lee, Sierra Kateria Lee, Simon Kellar Lee, Eva Margaret Beachum, Jonathan Ford Beachum, Caleb James Kuykendall, Nellie Rose Pomeroy, Canary Elizabeth Stevens, and Jack David Stevens; great grandson, Ezekiel Brandon Lee; a host of nieces and nephews; and countless friends. Visitation will be on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Meadowood Baptist Church, a second church home that has always shown great love toward the Cline's. Masks are encouraged. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020 at Meadowood Baptist Church with Bro. Dewitt Bain and Bro. Lloyd Sweat officiating. A family graveside service will follow in the New Hope Cemetery. Memorials and condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com Memorials may be made to the March of Dimes or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.