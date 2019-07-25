DENNIS, MS - Elizabeth Ann Clingan, 64, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Red Bay, AL and was a lab assistant at Iuka Hospital for thirty-five years. She was a member of Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS. Services will be Friday, July 26, 2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS with Bro. Mark Daily officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery, Tishomingo, MS. Deaton Funeral Home, Belmont, MS will be in charge of arrangements. She is survived by her husband of forty years - Kenneth Clingan, Dennis, MS; three sisters - Susie Roberson, Belmont, MS, Lynn Gattis (Rick) Dennis, MS and Denise Harden (Terry) Red Bay, AL; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and one sister-in-law - Debra Clark (Dave) Paducah, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, A.C. and Sarah McRae Hammett. Pallbearers will be Jack Gattis, Corey Roberson, Shannon Roberson, Terry Harden, Richard Clingan and Rick Gattis. Honorary pallbearer will be Josh Trulove. Visitation will be Friday, July 26, 12-2 p.m. at Highland Baptist Church, Tishomingo, MS.
