Randall Wayne Clingan, 40, passed away August 19, 2021 at his home. Randall was born on October 29, 1980 in Tupelo, MS. He was only expected to live only hours; however, he lived 40 wonderful years. Randall adored his parents, Rex and Donna Clingan, and his dog, Molly. He especially enjoyed watching Spongebob and helium character balloons. He loved balloons. He loved his brothers, Matt and Jason, as well as his sisters-in-law, Brandy and Allison. His eyes would light up when his nephews, Blake and Jace, and his nieces, Sadie and Sophie would come through his room to visit and play. His cousins made his life richer: Mike, Asher, and Bella Pits, and Chris (Stacey) Coln. Randall was preceded in death by his twin brother, Randy, who died shortly after birth; his grandparents, Horace Williams, Wayne and Betty Dill, and Wayne and Ollie(Cox) Clingan; and his uncle, Wesley Pitts. Randall made the world a much better place because of his love and smiles! He left many aunts and uncles who cherished him: Pat (Randy) Roper, Donnie Huffman, and Dianne Pitts. Randall also left behind many others who loved him, especially his caregiver, Lavender Duffy. Due to COVID Randall's remembrance service will be held at a later date. Put a big smile on your face in honor of Randall today!
