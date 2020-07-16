Jeremy Lee Clippard, 19, died Wednesday, July 15, 2020 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. A lifelong resident of Lee County, he was born February 22, 2001 to Roger Clippard and Carolyn Martin Clippard. Jeremy was a graduate of Shannon High School where he loved playing sports including track, football, and baseball. He had recently joined the United States Army and was to leave July 19 for boot camp. He attended Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and worked for J and S Auto Sales. Jeremy dearly loved his family who will always remember his heart of gold and his kindness to others.
He leaves behind his parents, Roger Clippard and Carolyn Clippard; two sisters, Kimberly Tucker and Janie Kay Clippard; six brothers, Zach, Chris, David, Jordan, Wesley, and Billy Clippard; his special friend, Carley Tackett; Cousins, Nathan and Angel Tackett, Zack Jaggers, Ashley and Mack Simmons, Holly and Chloe Stewart and Zoey and Weston Simmons; and his grandfather, Johnny Potsmesil. Jeremy was preceded in death by his grandparents, Janie Potmesil, and Avis and Harold Burleson. A celebration of Jeremy's life will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues. Burial will be in Shannon Cemetery. Visitation will be 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Zach Clippard, Nathan Tackett, Wesley Clippard, Chris Clippard, Mack Simmons, Stanley Stidham, John Louis Patmesil, and Zack Jaggers.
In accordance with the City of Tupelo mandate, friends and family are kindly requested to wear masks at all times while inside the funeral home. The service will be recorded and livestreamed for those unable to attend. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com
