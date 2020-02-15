Boggan Eligah "Bo" Clouse, 94, died Friday, February 14, 2020, at his home. He was born August 23, 1925, to Daniel Eligah and Tera Mae Leslie Clouse. He was a World War II Veteran, serving in the U.S. Navy. He owned and operated Clouse Garage in Fulton and was retired from the Itawamba County School Bus Shop. He was a hard worker, and he enjoyed riding his tractor and farming. He was a Baptist in belief. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 17, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include his wife of 70 years, Flora Lorene Clouse; his daughter-in-law, Joyce Clouse; one grandson, Tim Clouse, all of Mantachie. He was preceded in death by one son, Edward Boggan Clouse; one great grandson, Joel Edward Clouse; two brothers, Junior Clouse and James Clouse; one sister, Lizzie Mae Clouse; and his parents. Pallbearers will be Tim Clouse, Freddie Wooten, Ray Stanford, Jimmy Burcham, Paul Ryan, and Gary Powell. Visitation will be Sunday from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
