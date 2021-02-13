William Gary Clouse, 70, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born January 16, 1951, in Tupelo to William Vester "Vic" and Geneta Dennis Clouse. He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War and worked as a M&P in Bossier City, LA. His career in law enforcement included four years with the Itawamba County Sheriff's Department and 34 years with the Amory Police Department, from which he retired. He then worked as a CSO for 11 years with the U.S. Federal Marshals Service before retiring again. He was a member of Tilden Church of Christ. He enjoyed fishing, yard work, and spending time with his grandchildren. Services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 14, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Ron Provence officiating. Jason Clouse will deliver the eulogy, and words will presented by Kevin Crook and Ronnie Bowen. Burial will be in the Tilden Community Cemetery. The family requests that people wear masks and observe social distance guidelines. Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Charlett Clouse of Amory; two sons, William Jason Clouse (Lori) of Tupelo and Jonathan Corey Clouse (Natalie) of Amory; one sister, Ruby Robinson (Ricky) of Hamilton, MS; five grandchildren, Holden Jacob Clouse, Logan Nathaniel Clouse, Colin Luke Clouse, Avery Gray Clouse, and Anley Hope Clouse; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents and one niece, Amy Robinson. Pallbearers will be Wes Bell, John Robinson, Darrell Clay, Bobby Cleveland, Richard Vaughn, John Bishop, Richard Johnson, and Marty Christian. Honorary pallbearers will be Amory Police Department, the United States Marshall Service, Monroe County Sheriff's Department, Billy Farrar, and Cody Robinson. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until service time Sunday at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Condolences may be shared with the Clouse family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
