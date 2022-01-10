Flora Lorene Wooten Clouse, 90, passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Courtyards Nursing Home in Fulton. She was born March 8, 1931, in Starkville, to Johnnie E. and Ella Pearl Kirksey Wooten. She retired from Itawamba Manufacturing Company in 1993 after 39 years of service. She enjoyed gardening, yardwork, and doing anything outside. She had a big heart. She was a Baptist. Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Fulton with Bro. Terry Booker officiating. Burial will be in the Keyes Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Joyce Clouse; one grandson, Timothy E. Clouse; both of Mantachie; one sister, Frances Lavern Rackley of Conway, AR; a host of nieces and nephews and other family members. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Boggan Eligah "Bo" Clouse; one son, Edward B. Clouse; two brothers, James Purvis Wooten and Lee Roy Wooten; four sisters, Earlene Norris, Dovie Kumpe, Cora Alma Wing, and Ruby Lee Wooten; one great grandson, Joel Edward Clouse; and her parents. Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and on Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until service at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Fulton. Online condolences and a guest book can be accessed at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
