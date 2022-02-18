Renee Clouse

Renee Mercedes Clouse, 66, passed away on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born September 6, 1955, in Mentor, Ohio, to Edward and Hazel Adams Smith. She was retired as a cashier at Wal-Mart in Tupelo. She enjoyed reading, going to thrift stores, and especially enjoyed helping raising her grandchildren. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Ricky Lesley officiating. Survivors include her husband, David Clouse; two daughters, Stacy Brinkley (Todd) of Mooreville, and April Royal (Terry) of Mantachie; one sister, Yvonne Diermyer (Danny) of Geneva, OH; three grandchildren, Arayla Medford, Averlee Brinkley, Esmae Royal. She was preceded in death by one brother, Bill Smith; one grandchild, Abriana Parker; and her parents. Visitation will be on Sunday from noon until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Condolences may be shared with her family at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.

