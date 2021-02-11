Jean Coats, 97, passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021, at her residence in Tupelo. Services will be on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 2 PM at Elmwood Cemetery in Birmingham, AL. Visitation will be on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2921 from 3 PM - 4 PM at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery.

