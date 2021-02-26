Joseph Lynn Coats (80) passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021 at his home in Blackland. Lynn was born on September 5, 1940 to the late Vester and Beryl Sandy Coats. He was a member of Oak Ridge Church of Christ. Private family services were on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 in the Booneville Chapel of Kesler Funeral Home with Tony Brown and Shawn Weaver officiating. Burial took place in the Oak Ridge Cemetery. He is survived four children, Cherry Buehler (Bob), Gary Coats, Sharon Peters and Karon Vaughn; his special friend, Carolyn Wallis Jones; his brothers, Jerry Coats, Myron Coats (Judy), Phillip Coats (Mary) and Bud Coats (Paula); his sisters, Karen Wilson (Ken) and Cathy Williams (Don); his grandchildren, Heather Harris (Anthony), Corey Ballard (Katie), Justin Coats (Melissa), Bryson Coats (Meata), Amelia Coats, Amber McQuire (Josh) Alanah Peters, Duncan Peters, Courtney McGee (Cody) and Graham Vaughn and his great-grandchildren, Garrett, Audrey, Hudson, Jaxon, Maddison, AnnaBelle, Alex, Mateo, Jessie, Zoey, Athena, Dominic, Leia, Ella, Eli, Ace, Addison, Aurora, Avery, Ashton, Brantley, Macie, Ava, Ryan, Charleigh Anne, Lilly June, Parker, Saylor Kate and Oaklynn. Lynn was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years, Edith Garrett Coats; his brother, George Coats and his son-in-law, Keith Vaughn. Pallbearers will be his Grandsons. In lieu of flowers, memorials should be made to "Maywood Christian Camp" at any location of Farmers & Merchants Bank or "The Cemetery Fund" at 5 County Rd 7026, Booneville, MS 38829 or 305 McCarley Avenue, Booneville, MS 38829.
