Joseph Lynn Coats, 80, passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021, at his home in Blackland. Services will be on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at 3 pm and will be private for the family only at Kesler Funeral Home-Booneville Chapel. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in the Blackland Community. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com.

