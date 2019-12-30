Julice Franklin "Buddy" Cobb, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019 at his residence. He was born December 13, 1937 in New Albany to Jack and Margaret Warren Cobb. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was a member of Oak Ridge Christian Church. He loved to take trips. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at United Funeral Service with Bro. Archie Taflinger officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Dot Cobb; two daughters, Jean Warren of Etta and LeAnn Cobb of New Albany; two sons, Thomas Cobb of Blue Springs and Ray Cobb of New Albany; four sisters, Francis Dunson of New Albany, Florence Limbaugh of Missouri, Pat Hancock and Nancy Thompson, both of Myrtle; five brothers, Thomas Cobb of Georgia, Bobby Cobb and Wayne Cobb, both of Pontotoc, Mike Cobb and Ronnie Cobb, both of New Albany; three grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Flossie Bailey and Joyce Medlin. In honor of Mr. Cobb's service to his country, United Funeral Service will fly the U.S. Army flag during his visitation and funeral service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.