Belden- Mary Ann "Cissie" Skinner Cobb, died Friday, April 9, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center after an extended illness. She was 68. Cissie was born on July 30th 1952, in Memphis Tennessee. She is the second child of five children and the only daughter. She was a graduate of Marshall Academy in Holly Springs, MS and Mississippi State University (1975). Cissie married the love of her life John Ray Cobb, Jr. on January 4th 1975 and moved to New Albany, MS. After the birth of their daughter Jennifer Marie the family moved to Centerville Ohio and made it their home for twenty five years. While in Centerville they made lifelong friends. In Ohio they had their son John Tyler. Cissie was a loving mother who enjoyed making memories with her children. They were long time members of Far Hills Baptist Church where she was actively involved in choir and playing hand bells. She taught music at Magsig Middle School and considered her fellow teachers family. While teaching she also formed multiple choir groups and produced a yearly musical. In 2007 John and Cissie made Belden, MS their new home. This move allowed them to be near family and old friends. They have been blessed with attending the Orchard Church and their small group for 15 years. Cissie loved hosting people in her home, cooking for the holidays, and visiting with her grandkids. She also enjoyed college football, playing golf, bridge, and was known to catch a fish or two. Cissie is survived by her husband of 46 years , John Cobb of Belden; her two children, Jennifer Bayer (Adam) of Fallon, NV and Tyler Cobb (Emma) of Nashville, TN; her mother, Mary Ann Skinner of Belden; her grandchildren, Abby and Anna Bayer and John Payne Cobb (who is due to be here is May of 2021); her brothers, Dan Skinner (Elizabeth) of New Albany, Charles Skinner of Ashville, NC, Mike Skinner (Susan) of Houston, TX and Stephen Sheehan (Colleen) of Eugene, OR; her beloved sister-in-law, Kay Lane (John) of Germantown, TN and numerous nieces, nephews, extend family and friends made throughout her life. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Flake Skinner; and mother and father-in-law, John Ray, Sr. and Maxine Cobb. Services will be at 1 PM Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Holland Funeral Directors- Tupelo Chapel with Rev. Will Rambo and Rev. Dr. Bryan Collier officiating. Visitation will be from 12 PM until service time Tuesday at the funeral home. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 1 PM Tuesday and will and will be permanently archived thereafter. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, donation forms may be found online at secure.pancan.org or may be made by phone at 877-272-6226. Condolences may be left for the family at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
