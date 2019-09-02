NEW ALBANY -- David Cobb, 72, passed away Sunday, September 01, 2019, at his home in New Albany. Services will be on Tuesday, September 2, 2019, at 2:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home.. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00 P. M. until 8:00 P. M. at Glenfield Funeral Home.. Burial will follow at Keownville Baptist Church Cemetery..

