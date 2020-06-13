A beautiful, gentle soul, Sheryl Jean "Jeannie" Cobb celebrated the victory of her faith at 11:55 am Friday, June 12, 2020 crossing over at her home in Tupelo. Jeanie had known health struggles for several years. She was given a second chance after a lung transplant in 2014 fighting courageously and successfully to health once again. In March 2020, she was diagnosed with cancer which she aggressively fought. Jeanie was matriarch of the Kelley Gene Belk clan. She was the one the family looked to for help and kept the family bonded over the years insisting, that all gather at her home for all the major holidays. She was a member of the Oak Ridge Christian Church for over 40 years where her faith was finely tuned in the tenants of New Testament Christianity. As a faithful child of God, Jeannie endured the adversities and triumphs of her life always trusting in the Lord. Jeannie was born on July 27, 1953 to the late Kelley Gene Belk and Joanne Hester Belk Wood. She attended Tupelo High School and later ICC. Her early employments included many years at Purnell's Pride Chicken and later at Action Industries. A beloved and revered family member and friend, Jeanie loved God's creation and all children, especially babies. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Sunday, June 14, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with her longtime pastor, Bro. Dale Carr, and her current pastor, Bro. Archie Taflinger, officiating. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Sunday only at Holland-Tupelo Chapel, which is honored to be serving their family. The service may be viewed at 2 PM Sunday at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming for those unable to attend and will be permanently archived thereafter. Jeanie is survived by her daughters, Traci Watson and Lora Mask; her mother and dad, Joanne and Sammie Wood; her grandchildren, Brittany Rushing (Nathan), Woody Watson, II, Clayton Mask, and Maggie Mask; one great-grandson, Reed Rushing; her sister, Janice Hoover (Brad), and her brother, Kelley Gene "Kenney" Belk, II; her aunt, Sandra Holland Sullivan; and her very special friends and caregivers, Brenda Wright and Vicky Linder; and numerous nieces and nephews, cousins and extended family on the Belk, Hester, and Holland sides. She was preceded in death by her father, Kelley Gene Belk; an infant son, Dennis Bradley Cobb; a special aunt, Mildred Holland "Mid" Burt; her grandparents, Steven and Lucinda Belk, Thomas McKinley "Tommy" and Farra Mae Holland and John Hester; and the benefactor of her transplanted lung which gave her a renewed life, Jeremy Parrish. Memorials may be made to Oak Ridge Christian Church, 1325 Fletcher St., Tupelo, MS 38804, or to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38802. The family expresses gratitude to nurse Beverly Irby of Sanctuary Home Hospice, who provided unexcelled love and care.
Heaven gained a special lady!! My thoughts and prayers go out for all of during this time. She fought a good fight and now she is at peace in God’s loving arms. Love you all.
