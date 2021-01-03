Roger Glen Cobb, Jr., 60, resident of the Blue Springs Community, passed away peacefully, Saturday, December 26, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo following an extended illness. A private family service will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Roger was born August 31, 1960 in Aurora, IL and is the son of Roger Glen Cobb, Sr (Jennifer) of Blue Springs and the late Shirley Jackson Cobb. He was a graduate of the Illinois Public School System and was a self employed carpenter throughout his life. A Christian, Roger had been a resident of Union County for the past 10 years. He will be remembered for his love of the outdoors which included hunting and fishing. He will be missed by all that knew and loved him. The family request that memorials be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, Tn 38105-9959. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Cobb family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000
