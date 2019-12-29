BLUE SPRINGS -- Julice Cobb, 82, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his residence in Blue Springs. Services will be on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 2:00p.m. at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00p.m. till 8:00p.m. at United Funeral Service.

