Larry Dan Cobb, 73, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born May 30, 1948 in New Albany to Hilton Holace Cobb and Tisha Raines Cobb. He was the retired office manager for Dees Oil. He enjoyed drag racing, gardening, preaching, working on cars, telling war stories, riding motorcycles, and, above all, spending time with his grandchildren and family. He was a member of the New Albany Church of Christ. Funeral services will be at 2:00p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021 at United Funeral Service with Garvis Semore and Mike King officiating. Burial will be at Glenfield Memorial Park. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Janice Russell Cobb; two daughters, Lori Blansett (Paul) and Stacie Dunn; one son, Larry Dan Cobb III; two sisters, Mary Ellen Smith (Glen) and Vickie Beavers (Dale); one brother, Hilton Cobb (Judy); and four grandchildren: Olivia Blansett, Cooper Blansett, Allyssa Dunn and Grayden Dunn He was preceded in death by his parents; and five sisters, Jean Brown, Billie Baker, Sharon Gordon, Barba Nowlin and Cindi Whiteside. Visitation will be on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 5:00p.m. until 8:00p.m. at the funeral home. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
