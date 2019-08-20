Louis Maxine Perry Cobb, 93, died Monday, August 19, 2019, at Dogwood Assisted Living in New Albany. She was born May 5, 1926, in Enterprise, MS., to Thomas Madison Perry and Trebie Bullock Perry Tutor. She was a member of First Baptist Church of New Albany where she was active in the Explorers Bible Study and WMU prior to failing health. She had also served as Director of the GA's for a number of years. She loved her husband of 73 years, golf, her children, her grandchildren, and her 4 great-granddaughters. Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Tom Sumrall and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. Burial will be in Vista Memorial Park. United Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband of 73 years: John Ray Cobb, Sr.; 1 daughter: Kay Cobb Lane (John) of Germantown, TN.; 1 son: John Ray Cobb, Jr., (Cissie) of Belden; 3 grandchildren: William Patrick Odom (Bethany), Jenny Cobb Bayer (Adam), and John Tyler Cobb (Emma); and 4 great-grandchildren: Avery Kay Odom, Maya Joy Odom, Abby Grace Bayer, and Anna Cate Bayer. She was preceded in death by her parents and 1 sister: Ella Ruth Perry Sewell. Pallbearers will be Will Odom, John Tyler Cobb, Keith Reece, Perry Lyn Sewell, Mike Staten, and Lael Gooch. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church. The family would like to especially thank the staffs at Dogwood Assisted Living and Home Care Hospice for the love and care shown to them. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Dogwood Assisted Living, 250 Fairfield Dr., New Albany, MS., 38652. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com.
