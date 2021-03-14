Mike Cobb, 64, died surrounded by family on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021. He was born November 5, 1956, in Union County, the son of Jack and Margaret Warren Cobb. Mike was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Albany and had been a tractor mechanic for Cornelius Equipment Co. Survivors include his wife, Lynn Cobb of New Albany; two sons, Brian Cobb (Angie) of Dumas and T. J. Hogue of New Albany; two daughters, Erica McCall (Bobby) of Dumas and Allison Clifton (Kemont Thornton) of New Albany; grandkids, Jordan Clifton, Levi Cobb, Hunter Clifton, Avry Clifton, Eli Cobb, Bentley Hogue, Eden Thornton, Lyndee Thornton, Hayden Hogue, and his grandpups; four sisters, Frances Dunson; Florence Linebaugh, Patricia Hancock, and Nancy Cobb; and four brothers, Bobby Cobb, Wayne Cobb, Thomas Cobb, and Ronnie Cobb. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Buddy Cobb; sisters Flossie Bailey, and Joyce Medlin; son-in-law, Wayne Todd; and grand pup, Piper Louann. Funeral services were held on Monday, March 15, 2021, at Glenfield Funeral Home with his brothers, Brother Bobby Cobb and Brother Wayne Cobb officiating, with burial following in Glenfield Memorial Park. His grandchildren served as pallbearers. The family wants to thank Legacy Hospice and all of Mike's caregivers. Online condolences may be left at Glenfieldfuneralhome.com.
