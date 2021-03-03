Roderick was born in Rock Island, Illinois on December 1, 1996 to Henry and May Frances Cobb. In 1967, they moved to Tupelo, MS, where he was educated in the Union County School Division and graduated from Saltillo High School. Roderick attended Northeast Mississippi Community College, in Booneville, MS during the years of 1984-1986. In the Fall of 1986, he transferred and continued his education at the College of Architecture at Mississippi State University. Through long nights and much persistence over the next few years, Roderick achieved his Bachelor's Degree in Architecture and begin his architecture career. He began his architectural career with McCarty Architects in Tupelo, MS. Rod's career brought him to Jackson, MS where he worked with Ferguson Architect until 2012. As an independent architecture and his talents, he created C-Interprise Designs and began to design modern day structures and facilities for churches between Tupelo and the Jackson areas. Also, he worked with Lowe's in Madison until his worked failed, He loved talking, meeting and making new friends. A couple of his proudest designs are Red Hill Missionary Baptist Church and Red Hill Community City located in Blue Springs, MS and Salvation Hill Church of God in Christ in Brandon, MS, and North Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Taylor, MS. During his high school and college years, he developed an unbreakable brotherhood with Robert Swann that will last until eternity. On September 8, 1991, Rod was blessed to have a son named DeMarcus Cobb. Rod and DeMarcus enjoyed fun times, boy scouting, attending MSU games, watching games on tv and talking on the phone about current events. On April 20, 2013, Rod married the love of his life, Tracie L. Brown. With this union he gained a bonus son, Avery Purvis. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Santi and Leona Wade, John and Willie Lee Barnes and Tommie and Corine Ward. On Sunday February 28, 2021 surrounded by his wife and family, Roderick completed his journey and was called home to be with his Lord and Savior. To cherish his memories, he leaves a very loving and devoted wife, Tracie Brown Cobb of Madison, Mississippi; two sons: DeMarcus (Asha Williams) Cobb of Conway, AK and Avery Purvis of Brandon, MS; parents: Henry and May Frances Cobb; brother - Darrell (Pamela) Cobb of North Richland Hills, TX; granddaughter - Daria Norrise of Conway, AK; mother-by-law: Anna Louise Clark of Brandon, MS; father-by-law: Freddie Lee Brown o Jackson, MS; sisters-by-law: Della Myers-Coleman of Jackson, MS; Stepfanie Nelson, Jackie (Martin) Hartzog, Dondria McLaurin, and Tamekia McGriggs all of Brandon; nephew, LaDarrian Cobb of North Richland Hills, TX.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.