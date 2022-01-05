Sara Louise Cobb, 91, went to her Heavenly home on January 4, 2022 at Church Street Manor in Ecru. She was born August 27, 1930 to Ludie and J.M. "Shorty" Roland of Ecru. On August 27, 1948 she married Billy Cobb and they made their home in the Ingomar Community. She was a seamstress in the garment and furniture industries. After retiring she and Billy were the custodians at Ingomar Baptist Church. A job she loved. She was a member of Ingomar Baptist Church. A service for Mrs. Cobb will be on January 6, 2022 at 11:00am at United Funeral Service in New Albany with Bro. Clyde Pound and Dr. Terry Cutrer officiating. A visitation will be from 10:00am until the start of the service at 11:00am. United is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. Those left to cherish her memory are; one sister, Carolyn Grisham (Ladurl); two daughters, Sheera Haynes (Herb) and Donna Franks (Rex); four grandchildren, Kristin Moyers (Greg), Anna Blair Publow (Andrew), B.G. Coggin (Tori), and Ken Coggin (Jade); eleven great-grandchildren, Addi and Griffin Moyers, Milly and Haynes Publow, Keily McKinley, Kolby Coggin, Isaac, Tony, and Sara Coggin, and J.D. Tartt. Also, her bonus family, Chad, Darla, Haylee, and Hayden Grubbs Tyson and Brook Franks and Scarlette. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband. For online condolences please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ingomar Baptist Child Development Center, 1112 CR 90 New Albany, MS 38652
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.