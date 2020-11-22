John Ray Cobb, Sr., 95, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born December 6, 1924, in Union County, MS, to John F. Cobb and May Gement Cobb. He was owner of Auto Supply, Inc. until his retirement. He was an active member of First Baptist Church of New Albany where he was an ordained deacon, served on numerous committees, and also served as church clerk for many years. He was active in the New Albany Kiwanis Club serving in many leadership positions and loved placing flags around town for various patriotic holidays. He spent many years delivering Meals on Wheels and considered this one of his favorite ministries. He loved his wife of 73 years, Maxine, and God honored his prayer that he would outlive her so that he could care for the love of his life. They had many friends, loved to travel, and enjoyed playing golf. He loved his 2 children (and never missed any event in which they participated), his 3 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and was anxiously awaiting his 5th to be born in May, 2021. He is survived by: Daughter: Kay Cobb Lane (John) of Germantown, TN; Son: John Ray Cobb, Jr. (Cissie) of Belden; Grandchildren: William Patrick Odom (Bethany), Jenny Cobb Bayer (Adam), and John Tyler Cobb (Emma); and Great-Grandchildren: Avery Kay Odom, Maya Joy Odom, Abby Grace Bayer, Anna Cate Bayer, and Great Grandchild Cobb (to be born in May, 2021); Sisters: Ethelyne Cobb Wiseman and Evelyn Cobb Surratt. He was preceded in death by his wife of 73 years: Louis Maxine Perry Cobb; Brother: Douglas Cobb; Sisters: Opal Cobb, Ernestyne Cobb Wilbanks, Vera Cobb Perry, and Marjorie Cobb Bell. Due to COVID restrictions, there will only be a family graveside service on Saturday, November 28 at 2:00 at Vista Memorial Park, New Albany. Officiants: Pastor Andrew Chesteen, Pastor Mark Mathis, Rev. Tom Sumrall. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Dogwood Assisted Living, 250 Fairfield Dr., New Albany, MS 38652. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
