Stanley (Big Red) Cobb, age 54, was born on November 25, 1967, in Tupelo, MS to the late Roosevelt Cobb and Ocelo Walter. He accepted Christ at an early age at Temple of Compassion and Deliverance in Tupelo, MS. He attended and graduated from Verona High School. He later united with St. John MBC in Ripley, MS. He was employed at Barefoot Trucking. He leaves to celebrate his life and legacy, his wife JoEllen Cobb of Ripley, MS. Three sons; Rashadd Cobb of Saltillo, MS, Vernando Cobb of Shannon, MS., and Trestin Cobb of Tupelo, MS. He also leaves to mourn his passing, his step-daughter, LaToya Harding (Eron) of Ripley, MS.; Four brothers Cedric Cobb (Lisa) of Shannon, MS., William Cobb (Ruby) of Carrollton, AL, Frederick Cobb of Saltillo, MS, and Roosevelt Cobb, Jr. (Kathryn) of Tupelo, MS. Three sisters, Annarie Foy of Sherman, MS, Ethel McKinney of Verona, MS, and Vassar Buck (John) of Tupelo, MS., six grandchildren and a host of aunts, nephews, uncles, cousins, in-laws and many friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 18, 2022 at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS from 12p-7p with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral service will be Saturday, February 19, 2022 at St. John MBC , Ripley, MS. at 11a. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com.
