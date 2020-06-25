MAYWOOD , IL -- Kanika Fatima Cobbs, 43, passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Thorek Medical Center in Chicago Private Graveside . Services will be on Monday June 29, 2020 at Red Hill Cemetery Blue Springs, MS Serenity Simmons Funeral Home is in Charge of services.

