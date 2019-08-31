Katie Ward Cobern, age 35, died Thursday, August 29, 2019, at her residence in Booneville. She was born July 12, 1984 in Tupelo to Bert Stacy Ward and Rebecca Arnola Ward. She was a registered nurse. Katie was a member of the Northeast Church of Christ. She loved spending time with her family and friends especially her two nephews. Katie enjoyed serving others. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, September 2, 2019, at the Booneville Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Trey Haskett and Bro. Michael Baggett officiating. Burial will be in the Oaklawn Memorial Park. Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her husband Whitney Davin Cobern of Booneville, her parents Bert and Becky Ward of Booneville, her brother Ryan Ward (Season) of Baldwyn, two nephews Hunter and Rollins Ward of Baldwyn, her parents-in-law Troy and Susie Cobern of Water Valley, and her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Correy and Renee Cobern of West Plains, MO. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Bill and Marion Ward, and her maternal grandparents Irvin E. and Arnola Vernon. Pallbearers will be Bill Spain, Harry Lehman, Jeremy Owens, Paul Mooney, Shane Oakley, and Dr. Elliot Bishop. Visitation will be Monday, September 2, 2019, from 10 a.m. til 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Katie's family would like to thank the BMH team (4th floor, west) in Memphis, TN for their excellent care and compassion during her lengthy hospital stay. Also, thanks to the Kindred Team of Booneville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Association or the Glioblastoma Research Foundation. Condolences may be extended to the family at boonevillefuneralhome.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.