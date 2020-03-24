Jeffrey Cochran

Jeffrey Leon "Jeff" Cochran, 60, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at his residence near Houlka. Jeff was born in Memphis, TN on October 26, 1959 to Leon Cochran and Lanita Reid Cochran. He grew up in Tupelo, graduating from Tupelo High School in 1977. Along with his family, he attended St. Luke United Methodist Church in Tupelo. A patriotic American whose pride in his country was always evident, Jeff joined the U. S. Air Force serving 4 years. For 6 years thereafter, he was a part of the Reserves. His initial employments were civil service jobs at Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, MS and Dobbins Air Force Base near Atlanta. He ultimately chose a career with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons, working in Federal Prisons in Memphis and Atlanta before retiring. An admirer of all God's creation, Jeff loved being in nature, especially at his country home where he enjoyed his dogs, walking the woods and attending gun shows. Due to the necessity of social distancing associated with the Corona Virus, the family will celebrate his life at a private graveside service at Tupelo Memorial Park on Joyner. For those who wish to express sympathy, it is suggested you email your condolences to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or post them hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is honored to be serving their friends. There will be no public visitation. Jeff leaves behind his parents, Leon and Lanita Cochran of Tupelo; his daughter, Lisa Rollins and husband Matt of Mooreville; his sister, Cindy Cochran Reinacker and her husband, Rick, and daughter, Allison of Plano Texas; two grands, grandson Evan Rollins and granddaughter Vivien Rollins; and a host of friends all across the Mid-south and beyond. The family also requests you honor Jeff's life by making memorials to St. Luke United Methodist Church, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38801, or Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38803.

