Keitha Rae Cochran, age 77, passed away on May 25, 2021. She was born the fifth of 11 children in Massachusetts, and by the age of 17 had moved to upstate New York, where she had four children before moving to California. She then moved all around Illinois before homesteading in Mississippi in the late 1980s. Ms. Cochran always loved large, old-style ships and had an endless passion for lighthouses. She enjoyed all types of needlework crafts along with any style game, whether board, card, or dice. Ms. Cochran could often be found at bluegrass and gospel concerts or at the lake taking in nature. She is survived by her son Jack Savage; five grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; along with countless others, as she was Gram to many more. She was preceded in death by three of her children, Randy, then Michael (Mike), and lastly her daughter, Suzan (Sue). Funeral services will take place at Payton Mortuary in Pontotoc, MS on Saturday, May 29, 2021, with viewing at 10 am and the service at 11 am. Interment will follow at the Ruth Family Cemetery in Nettleton, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.

