- Lanita Reid Cochran was born to the late Halbert Therron Reid and Marie Dunn Reid on July 9, 1936 in Choctaw County, Mississippi. She entered her heavenly home on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at age 85. Lanita grew up in Choctaw County and graduated in 1954 from Ackerman High School. She married Leon Cochran on September 3, 1955; a marriage of 66 years. She and Leon lived in many states from coast to coast, and then settled back "home" in Mississippi in 1968. They were faithful and active members of St. Luke United Methodist Church throughout the years. Lanita was quiet, kind and dignified in her approach to life, and was a devoted wife to Leon and mother to her two children, Cindy and Jeff. After her children were grown she began a 20-year career with the local office of the Mississippi Employment Security Commission, retiring in December 1998. Blessed with a creative mind, Lanita loved sewing, needlepoint and crocheting. She loved nature, especially growing flowers and watching backyard birds. Her legacy is her devotion to God and family. A Celebration of Life will take place at 11 AM Thursday, March 3, 2022 at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Gill officiating, assisted by Rev. Hannah Schempert and Bro. Dean Moody. Burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 5 PM-7 PM Wednesday, March 2 at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel and March 3 from 10 AM-service time at St. Luke United Methodist Church. Lanita is survived by her husband, Leon Cochran of Tupelo; her daughter, Cindy Reinacker and husband, Rick of Plano, Texas; her grandchildren, Lisa Rollins (Matt) of Tupelo and Allison Reinacker of Dallas, Texas; 2 great-grandchildren, Evan Rollins and Vivien Rollins of Tupelo; her sister, Pam Miller (Buddy) of Sturgis, Mississippi; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Halbert and Marie Reid; her son, Jeff Cochran; and 3 siblings, Jeanette Jones, Therron Reid and Eugene Reid. Pallbearers will be John Gaskins, Matt Rollins, Jake Sanders, Bill Mims, Jason Martin and Dick Storey. Honorary pallbearers will be St. Luke Coffee Group and Kenny Scott. Flowers are appreciated, and memorials may be made to The Mind Center, c/o University of Mississippi Medical Center, 2500 North State St., Jackson, MS. 38216 for ongoing research of Alzheimer's/Dementia related illnesses. The family wishes to thank the staff of Magnolia Manor for their love and care in the past year. Condolences may be mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
