Lisa Cochran, 50, of Tupelo, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at her home. She was born November 18, 1970 to William "Billy" and Nancy Doty Cochran. She graduated from Tupelo High School in 1989. She loved animals especially cats. Visitation will be 9:30 am to 11:00 am Saturday, June 3, 2021. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am in the chapel at Lee Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Danny Balint officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. She is survived by her brother, Phil Cochran (Amy) of Tupelo; nephew, Cole Cochran of Enid; niece, Bentley Pounds of Tupelo; great nephew, Keaton Pounds; and life-long friend, Tracy Petrie. She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Edgar and Eva Cochran and A.O. "Red" Doty and Roberta Doty and W.C. Rea; and sister, Kathy Janes.
