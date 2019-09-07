Opaline Dillard Cochran, age 89, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Countywood Manor in Mantachie, MS. She was born October 23, 1929 to Wesley Hobert Dillard and Jettie Witt Dillard. Opaline worked at Hunter Sadler for 45 years and retired at age 80 from Sam's Club in Tupelo. She enjoyed working outside in her yard. Services will be at 11:00 AM Monday, September 9, 2019 at Browning Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Rev. William "Bill" Mason officiating; burial will follow in the Pontotoc Memorial Gardens. Browning Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with the arrangements. Survivors include her children, Linda Nell Baker (Gene) of Amory, MS, Buddy Cochran (Donna) of Tupelo, MS and Patricia Rose Graham (Reid) of Hurricane, MS; one sister, Faye Dillard Brown of Huntsville, AL; Seven Grandsons, Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham; ten great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, Milton Lindsey Cochran. Pallbearers will be Robert Baker, Roger Baker, Lindsey Cochran, Lewis Cochran, Samuel Sewell, Jody Sewell and Michael Graham. Honorary Pallbearers will be Quintin Baker, Garrison Baker, Ross Cochran, Gabriel Sewell and Shae Gates. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 PM Sunday and from 10 to 11 AM Monday at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered at www.browningpontotoc.com
