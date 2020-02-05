William Calvin Cochran, 74, died Tuesday, February 04, 2020, at his home at Lake Mohawk, MS. Calvin was a member of Concord Baptist Church. He was the youngest of 8 children born on April 12, 1945 in Endville, MS, to Murray and Fannie Cochran. He graduated from Sherman High School and Itawamba Community College. He lived and raised his family in Endville, MS. He worked at WTVA and WMAE for over 30 years before retiring at age 55. He loved watching basketball, woodworking, mowing grass, putting puzzles together, being on the water and riding his four wheeler. Memorial services will be held on Sunday, Feb. 09, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Dry Creek Baptist Church. Visitation will begin one hour prior to the service. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Connie Dukes Cochran of the Dry Creek Community; daughters, Christy Burton of Madison, MS, and Heather Cumberland (Will) of DeKalb, MS; stepson, James Fisher (Sanya) of Madison, AL; sister, Betty Duke of Sherman; brother, Joe Cochran (Barbara) of Endville; grandchildren, Eden Burton Vickers (Curt), Jack Burton, Jonathon Burton, Hunter Cumberland, Miranda Cumberland, Morgann Fisher, Noah Fisher and Jonah Fisher; (5) great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Daisy Harvey, Sarah Leeman and Clara Sheffield; brothers, Lindsay and Silas Cochran. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
