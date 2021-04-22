Lola Cockerham, 40 OF HAMILTON, MS, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2021, at North Ms Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 11am at Calvary Baptist Church 50053 Calvary Church Rd, Amory, MS.. Visitation will be on Saturday 10:30 am with viewing at the church. ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO is in charge of arrangements. (associatedfuneral.com for more information) .

