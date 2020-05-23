Betty Cockrell, age 82, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice in Tupelo, MS. She was a native of Baldwyn, MS. Betty was an avid reader, enjoyed quilting, embroidery, and decorating her home. She had a very green thumb and loved taking care of her house plants. She enjoyed bargain shopping with her sisters and granddaughters, but her most cherished accomplishment was being a mother to her four children. She will be laid to rest at East Mount Zion cemetery in Pratts with graveside services Sunday, May 24, 2020 at 4:15 p.m. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. She is survived by her four children Cathy Boudreaux Neely (Lee Wayne) of Saltillo, Gail Harris of Memphis, TN, Tina Cockrell of Orlando, FL, Stuart Cockrell (Susan) of Baldwyn; sisters Elaine Palmer of Baldwyn, Donna Gilmore (Donnie) of Saltillo, and Lynn Bean of Baldwyn; grandchildren Nicci, Robby, Gaston, Katrina, Channing, Emme, Taylor, and Haley, and eight great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends. She is preceded in death by her father Huey Baxter and Mildred Perry Baxter, both of Baldwyn. Visitation will be at Water's Funeral Home Sunday, May 24 from 3:00 - 4:00 prior to the graveside service. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
