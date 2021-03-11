Brandi Shannon Cockrell, 46, passed away Tuesday, March 09, 2021, at her residence in Houston, MS. Services will be on Memorial Services to be held at a later date at Arrangements by ASSOCIATED FAMILY FUNERAL HOME - TUPELO. Visitation will be on no visitation at this time. For more information refer to associatedfuneral.com

