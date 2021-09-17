Christopher Richard Cockrell, 55, passed away on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. He was born September 28, 1965, in Jefferson, Missouri, to Milburn and Sheron Burcham Cockrell. He was a member of the Berea Baptist Church, where he had been editor of the Berea Banner for the last 18 years. He also printed pamphlets, books , and did tracks of his father's ministry. He worked at Tecumseh before becoming disabled. He enjoyed raising chickens and working on his computer. Services were at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Bro. Joe Sidders officiating. Burial will be in the Walton Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Virginia "Gin' Cockrell; his mother, Sheron Cockrell; two sons, Kadin Cockrell and Ethan Cockrell; two daughters, Carrie Cockrell and Lindsey Cockrell; one brother, Derek Cockrell (Amanda); two sisters, Monica Gayle Cockrell and Marsha Kay Kiser (Steve); one grandson, Rayden Cockrell, all of Mantachie. He was preceded in death by his father, Elder Milburn Cockrell. Pallbearers will be Clark Manning, Laramie Kiser, Allen Boswell, Lee Martin, Mike Hammock, Nat Burcham, Eric Stanley, and Cole Doster. Condolences may be shared at mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
