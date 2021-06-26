James L. Cockrell, 71, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at his residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Graveside service Monday June 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS. at Montgomery Mortuary of Houston, MS in charge of arrangements.. Burial will follow at Dixie Community Cemetery in Clay County, MS.

