Kathryn Cockrell, 92, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019, at the Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo. She was born August 14, 1927, in Lee County, to Marvin and Jessie Kelly Burleson. She graduated from Mantachie High School. She was employed by Milan Mfg., Itawamba Mfg., and Itawamba Community College. Services will be at 11:00 a. m. Tuesday, December 3, at the McNeece-Morris Funeral Home Chapel in Mantachie with Dr. John Adams and Rev. Ron Boswell officiating. Burial will be in the Mantachie Cemetery. Survivors include her husband of 71 years, Henry Clifton Cockrell; two daughters, Carolyn Boswell (Ron) of Gibsonville, NC, and Shelia Lockwood (Walt) of Aberdeen, MS; one brother, Jimmy Burleson of Tupelo; Six grandchildren; ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kathy Wilson White; one sister, Alene Stanley; and her parents. Pallbearers will be Kevin Boswell, Jason Yant, Justin Wilson, Austin Nichols, J.T. Yant, Bob Franks, Larry Wilson, Kenny Burleson, J.B. Berryman, and Arculus Frederick. Visitation will be Monday from 5:00 -8:00 p.m., and on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time at McNeece-Morris Funeral Home in Mantachie. Memorials may be made to the Mantachie Cemetery Fund, % Mantachie Baptist Church, P.O. Box 159, Mantachie, MS, 38855. Online condolences may be shared at www.mcneecemorrisfuneralhome.com.
Breaking
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.