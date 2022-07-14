Lori Ann Cockrell was born March 16, 1963 in Tupelo, MS to Curtis B Cockrell and Elsie Gene Cockrell. Lori was a 1981 graduate of Tupelo High School and later attended The University of Southern MS in Hattiesburg. She grew up a member of Parkway Baptist Church and later attended the Orchard and Hope Church in Tupelo. Alongside family and close friends, Lori spent the last 7 years fighting a fierce battle against inflammatory breast cancer. In August of 2021 she was discovered missing by family members. After multiple efforts by family members, friends, law enforcement, and numerous volunteers, her body was discovered in May of 2022 in a wooded area off Old Belden Circle in Tupelo by Union County Search and Rescue and Tupelo Police who were conducting a follow up search. Her cause of death is still undetermined at this time. Lori lived her life to the fullest. She always had a bag packed and was ready for the next adventure. She had great love for her family, friends, animals, good music, the beach, and the mountains of Colorado. Lori was certainly one of a kind. She worked several jobs in different states across the country and made many lifelong friends along the way. There are certain people you meet in life that you never forget, and Lori was certainly one of those. Lori is survived by her siblings, Butch Cockrell (Tricia), Tim Cockrell (Cheryl), Mitzi Cockrell Moore (Jeff) all of Tupelo. She is also survived by her nephews Curt Cockrell of Oviedo, FL, Bob Henson of Red River, NM, Cooper Moore of Dallas, TX, and Chance Underwood of Tupelo, MS. She is also survived by nieces Emily Henson of Boston, MA, Mary Henson of Portland, ME, Corrie Cockrell Fulwiler (Josh) of Oxford, MS, Kristen Cockrell Bailey (Austin), and Erin Claire Cockrell both of Tupelo, MS. Other survivors include great nephew Curtis Cockrell IV and great niece Sophia Cockrell of Oviedo, Fl, and great niece Rilynn Underwood of Tupelo, MS. Lori is also survived by her aunt Bobbie Morgan (Ronnie) of Tupelo and her uncle Larry Cooper (Judy) of Starkville, MS. She leaves behind a host of cousins and many dear friends. Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Curtis B Cockrell and Elsie Gene Cockrell of Tupelo, MS She is also preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Lagrone and Elsie Cooper of Eupora, MS, paternal grandmother Bonnie Cockrell Mitchell of Eupora, MS, aunt Sara Cooper Stacy, and uncle Benny Stacy of Red River, MN. A memorial service celebrating Lori's life will be held Saturday July 16th at 4:00 at Hope Church on 2094 McCullough Blvd in Tupelo. Pastor Scooter Noland will officiate. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society, Breast Care Division, 607 West Main St Tupelo MS 38802 or a charity of the donor's choice. Condolences to the family can be sent to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net. Holland Funeral Home will be assisting with arrangements.
