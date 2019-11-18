ORANGE, TEXAS -- Mr. Allen Curtis Cockrell, 70, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at The Hermitage Northern Virginia in Alexandria, Virginia. Services will be on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Cairo Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.