PHILADELPHIA, PA FORMERLY OF FULTON, MS -- Sandra Fay Cockrell, 73, passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at her residence in Philadelphia. Services will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 11:00 a.m. at Senter Funeral Home Fulton. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 11, 2020 10:00 - 11:00 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Shiloh Cemetery Fulton. Serenity Autry Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements.

