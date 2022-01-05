Brenda Jo Cockrum, 78, passed away January 5, 2022, at NMMC-Pontotoc. Brenda spent many years as a seamstress at a variety of factories and also had worked at Wal-Mart in Pontotoc. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and spoiling her grandchildren and great grandchildren. When she was in good health, she enjoyed being an active member of Algoma Methodist Church. Brenda is survived by her husband, Henry D. Cockrum; her son, Tracy D. Cockrum; two daughters, Dara Fooshee(Roger) and Sharla Tutor(Lawayne); grandchildren, Kimberly Pace(Rodney), Wesley Cockrum, Kayda Cockrum, Katelyn Mitchell(Justin), and Kaylee Hillhouse(Austin); and great grandchildren, Kyson Pace, Preslee Pace, Emma Mitchell, and Lola Mitchell. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kelly Eugene Moorman and Ruby Lee Bridgman Moorman; and her brother, James Bud Moorman. Services will be Friday, January 7, 2021 at 2PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc with Bro. Junior Ritchie officiating. Burial will follow in Jernigan Cemetery. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Roger Fooshee, Tracy Cockrum, Lawayne Tutor, Gary Moorman, Justin Mitchell, Rodney Pace, and Austin Hillhouse. Visitation will be Friday, January 7th 12PM until service time at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc.

