Captain Joe Cody, Tupelo Police Department (Retired), died Thursday, September 12, 2019, at the North MS Medical Center. He was born and raised in Lee County to William Everett and Thellon Joy Wallace Cody. He was a 1973 graduate of Tupelo High School and attended Mississippi State University. He began his law enforcement career with the Tupelo Police Department and retired after 30 years having achieved the rank of Captain and he was well known as T-1. Throughout his career, he received numerous awards, including Officer of the Year and helped countless young people get their lives on a straight path. He was a 32 degree Mason and avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing and playing golf. He loved spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Services will be 2 PM Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at First Baptist Church with Bro. Terry Ledbetter officiating. Burial with honors will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Jean McCord Cody of Tupelo; his children, Amanda Lea Dyar (Michael) of Tupelo, Thomas Wesley Cody of Tupelo and William Everett Cody (Lora) of Blue Springs; two brothers, Gary Johnson (Nancy) of Tupelo and Mike Cody (Cathy) of Plantersville; Melanie Cody Bray (Chris) of Tupelo, the only child of his deceased brother, Tom; his grandchildren, Myles Bennett, Emma Rose, Harper, Jolee, Reagan, Leland, Peyton, Madelyn and Lane; his aunt, Sue Wallace of Fulton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Thomas Wesley Cody. Pallbearers will be William Cody, Tom Cody, Buzz Caldwell, Myles Bennett Poston, Michael Cody and Michael Dyar. Honorary Pallbearers will be his deer camp buddies, the Joe Cody Invitational Golf Crew and present and former Tupelo Police Department Officers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, Wounded Warriors, Tupelo - Lee Humane Society. The family would like to thank Dr. Bill Walton and the staff of the NMMC Hospice Unit and Dr. Will Darcy. Visitation will be 4 - 7 Tuesday at Lee Memorial Funeral Home and 1 - 2 Wednesday at the church. For online condolences and guest registry, visit www.leememorialonline.com.
