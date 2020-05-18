Barbara Ann Coggin, 73, died Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her residence after a sudden illness. A Native of Lee County, she was born September 22, 1946 to John Dalford and Pauline Bishop Edwards. Barbara was the embodiment of the term "woman of God". Following a divorce in 1988, she sought purpose, and a way to truly allow the Lord to work through her. God answered her prayers by way of the American Family Association where she had recently celebrated 33 years of service as a secretary in donor support. Her passion to care for and protect others was fluid across the lines of family, friends and strangers. She used her position at work to advocate for families largely due to her own personal experiences. At 73 years old, she was raising three of her grandchildren who she had taken into her home to love, nurture and provide stability for. She was quoted in an article in the AFA Journal as saying "God gave me these children to be a part of their lives." Barbara was an avid reader and enjoyed cooking. She was a member of Grace Memorial Baptist Church and had attended Union Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school. Survivors include her son, Bruce Coggin and his wife, Robin of Nettleton; two daughters, Anna Leigh Enlow of Nettleton and Debra Coggin; grandchildren, Jessica Smith of Birmingham, Alabama and Joseph Coggin, Mia Coggin, Telsey Witcher and Boudin Witcher all of Nettleton. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Paul Edwards. Visitation will be 4 until 7 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020 at W.E. Pegues, Tupelo. A service honoring her life will be 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Kerry Nelson and Rev. Robert Garland officiating. The family requests everyone attending the service to wear blue in honor of Mrs. Coggin. Burial will be in Liberty Cemetery in Nettleton. Pallbearers will be Joseph Coggin, Noah Jones, Henson Pulliam, Matthew Ramsey, Caleb Ramsey and Eli Nelson. Honorary pallbearers will be the past and present employees of the American Family Association. Memorials may be made to the American Family Association, 107 Park Gate Dr, Tupelo, MS 38801. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
Dear Bruce, you and your family are in my prayers. Barbara was a great person in every aspect of her life and will truly be missed by all. Mark Mann
